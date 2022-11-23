Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles breaks up after two years

- Advertisement -

It was reported that after dating for two years Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have broken up. The duo remain “very close friends” and the split is amicable, based on what sources told People. Days before the breakup went public, they were still in contact, with Wilde and her children, Otis, 8 and Daisy, 6 attending Styles’ Los Angeles concert earlier last week.

Their split marks the end of a relationship that endured endless speculation from the start, and the release of Don’t Worry Darling, the high-profile movie in which she directed and they both co-starred.

When the movie was released in September their relationship was already on the rocks. Florence Pugh was said to be unhappy with the couple’s PDA on-set and that there was speculation that that was the reason she didn’t always join the rest of the cast in promoting the film.

In October, a former nanny to Olivia Wilde and her former husband Jason Sudeikis claimed that the music star had played a part in the demise of Wilde’s marriage, a premise that she shot down.

Wilde and Sudeikis’ divorce has been somewhat acrimonious, although the two have been attempting to keep the more salacious details private for the sake of their young children.

Multiple sources told People that Styles and Olivia Wilde are still in good terms.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” says one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.”

Wilde and her children were spotted singing and dancing at Style’s November 15 concert in Los Angeles.

“They’re still very close friends,” says the source of the pair. Adds a friend: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

38-year-old Olivia Wilde and 28-year-old Styles were first linked in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend’s wedding.

In October Wilde was seen cheering on the musician at his Harryween concert in Los Angeles. They were photographed kissing on the street in New York City in late September.

Throughout their relationship, the couple had to go through drama around their film Don’t Worry Darling. There were persistent claims that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh didn’t get along.

“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” says the friend. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

In September, 40 members of the crew and production team were moved to release a statement hitting back at the endless rumours.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” said the team, adding that Olivia Wilde was “an incredible leader and director.”

The Booksmart director previously explained to Vanity Fair why she keeps details of her romance with Styles private: “I think once you crack open the window, you can’t then be mad when mosquitos come in.”

Styles, meanwhile, told Rolling Stone in August that he also wanted to keep his personal life under wraps.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he told the outlet. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Despite that the couple never confirmed their relationship, Olivia Wilde was always seen in the crowd at Styles’ Love on Tour shows and photographed on many occasions wearing his merchandise on coffee runs, including a Love on Tour T-shirt.

In July 2021, the pair were spotted kissing on a yacht in Monte Argenario, Italy. In November fans saw that Wilde was wearing the same gold cross necklace that Styles wore to the Grammys at a fashion show. Wilde and Styles were also photographed in Italy together this past May.

In an interview with Vogue published in December 2021, Wilde did not address the former One Direction singer by name, but said she was “happier than I’ve ever been.”

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.” Read More News: Nora Fatehi’s ivory white sequin saree is perfect for every festival

