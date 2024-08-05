Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says, ‘I love my black job’, taking a jab at Donald Trump

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles couldn’t resist posting on X saying, “I love my black job”, after winning gold medals at the Olympics in Paris, France.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Biles beat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade to win the all-around Paris Olympics gymnastics finals, taking home her tenth Olympic medal. She is also the oldest Olympic gymnastics champion since 1952.

Biles’ post was in response to singer Ricky Davila who said, “Iconic photo of the GOAT mastering her black job and collecting Gold Medals.”

Trump has been under fire ever since he used the term black jobs, referring to migrants taking away jobs from Black Americans at a debate with the then presidential nominee Joe Biden last month.

In the July 27th debate he said, “the fact that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now… They’re taking Black jobs and they’re taking Hispanic jobs.”

His remarks have been called out repeatedly for being racist and humiliating and yet at the National Association of Black Journalists he reiterated the phrase and when asked what it meant, he simply said that “a Black job is anybody that has a job,” much to the chagrin of the people in the room.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance went after Biles in 2021 for withdrawing from the Tokyo, Olympics. She said she had done it to protect her mental health and also for the safety and well-being of her teammates at the time.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human too. So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” she had said then of her decision to withdraw from the competition in Tokyo.

Vance questioned her decision and put her down saying, “I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.”

There has been no reply from Trump’s campaign.