Sharon Osbourne says Meghan Markle only fraternizes with the ultra rich

Sharon Osbourne said that Meghan Markle only befriends people whose bank balance is over a certain amount.

Osbourne, 70, told Newsweek, “I’ve never met her in my life. But she mixes with the royalty of showbiz, put it that way… I think that you have to be over a certain bank balance for her to talk to you.

“It’s all the wealthiest of the [wealthy] in the industry that she hangs out with. And there’s nothing wrong with that at all. God bless you, But she does tell some porky pies [lies]. Put it this way, she’s surrounded by very, very like how can I do this politely? It’s the cream of the cream in Hollywood music, film, everything she’s surrounded by.”

Osbourne herself faced a lot of flak after she was suspended from CBS’s The Talk in 2021 for getting into an argument about racism with panelist Sheryl Underwood. At the time of her confrontation with Underwood, 58, she had been defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan had said in March 2021 that he didn’t “believe a word” of Meghan’s tell-all interview with Winfrey.

Osbourne said of her defending Morgan, “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a hiatus from their royal duties from 2020 over what they claimed were the British media’s intrusive and racist attitude towards Markle, 41. The family now live in Montecito, California.

Osbourne did however admit that Markle was treated “very harshly” by the British media when she first moved to London.

Osbourne has since started hosting a new show on TalkTV with Morgan, 57. Talk TV belongs to Rupert Murdoch.

