Oscar-nominee songwriter Tems draws ire with huge gown blocking view

Oscar-nominee songwriter Tems, stole the show at the Oscars, not through her song or her voice, but through her colossal gown which blocked the view of many attendees and many of them are angry and disgusted at her being “inconsiderate.”

The singer was highly criticized on social media because of her huge gown which blocked the view of several attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

Tems and the White Gown

Tems, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, whose “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up,” performed by Rihanna, was nominated for best original song, wore a white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

The gown restricted the view of those sat behind, and around her, which prompted plenty of reactions on Twitter.

“I’m cryinnnnnnn,” wrote one user alongside a video of Tems sitting in the audience. “Tems got that lady fighting for her life.”

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” tweeted one person.

Then another user commented: “I guess the people behind the white veil don’t get to see the show.”

However, not everyone disapproved of Tem’s attire that evening.

“If you’re sitting BEHIND greatness that is known as Tems, then perhaps you’re just not that important,” one person said.

Another tweeted: “Perfect. She should not be apologizing.”

Some Reactions

Here are some comments from YouTube:

Lemon Cake

This was extremely inconsiderate. They need to put a policy in place for situations such as this. No one gets dressed up to go to the Oscar’s just to sit behind someone who they can’t see around. Shame on the person who wore the dress, and the stylist who didn’t have enough sense to speak out against it.

Estee Rehn

That’s how narcissism work. They will get attention at the expense of others

Patrick Beck

If she wants to wear an outfit like that, it’s her right. Give her a seat in the back row where she won’t block anyone’s view.

