The five Olympic gold medals won by Finnish running great Paavo Nurmi will return to Paris and be on display next month (from March 27-Sept. 13) to mark a century since his unique achievement at the 1924 Paris Games. Throughout the approaching Paris 2024 Games, from March 27 to September 22, the Monnaie de Paris will host a compelling exhibition titled “D’or, d’argent, de bronze” (Of gold, silver, and bronze). The audience will get a rare chance to see Nurmi’s unmatched accomplishments and honor a sports legend whose legacy never stops inspiring. Nurmi the Flying Finn

Entitled ‘The Flying Finn,’ this outstanding middle- and long-distance runner won an astounding nine gold medals at the Olympics, establishing him as a trailblazer and early sports celebrity. The amazing achievement of Nurmi winning five gold medals in one game is still unsurpassed, making his name immortalized in the annals of sports history.

President Sebastian Coe said; “As famous as the Hollywood stars of his day, lauded by US presidents, Nurmi was the first truly global sports star.” an article from telegraphindia.com mentioned.

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a temporary six-day hiatus due to a labor strike by workers who were demanding better upkeep and greater wages.

The operator of the skyscraper struck a resolution with the unions, promising to invest a massive €380 million (about $412 million) in repairs by 2031. Rejuvenated, the famous landmark today stands as a testament to the management and workforce’s effective partnership in maintaining its timeless splendor.

The famous 135-year-old tower will be the focal point of attention for the next Paralympics and the Paris Games. Each of the highly sought-after Olympic and Paralympic medals will have a component made of a hexagonal bit of iron that was obtained straight from this significant site, giving them a distinctive touch.

This elegant integration represents a strong link between the outstanding accomplishments to be honored in Paris on the international sporting scene and the rich history reflected by the Eiffel Tower.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG