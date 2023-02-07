Fashion designer and renowned perfume maker Paco Rabanne dies

Paco Rabanne died last weekend on Feb 3. The Spanish born designer was 88 years old. Best known for his perfumes and aftershaves, Rabanne first made a name for himself in the 60’s in fashion.

His Instagram account reads as follows; “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities”

Paco Rabanne and Fashion

Rabanne was instrumental in forming the Paris fashion scene alongside French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges.

He was known for using unusual material such as metal, paper and plastic in his collection. His first collection was in fact called “Manifesto: 12 unwearable dresses in contemporary materials”

Presented by barefoot models, the most eye catching dress in the collection of that era was a chain-mail inspired silver minidress made of aluminum plates, which was worn over a flesh-coloured bodysuit.

The dress was later worn by Baroness Helen Bachofen to a party in New York where she danced with Frank Sinatra. The medieval yet futuristic blend of designers has inspired many newer designers.

Rabanne was also responsible for creating Jane Fonda’s iconic green costume in the cult science fiction film Barbarella in 1968 and today celebrities like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Blackpink continue to rock the same look.

He later launched perfumes and scents which he is more famous for today and his first fragrance was Calandre which is still available in the market. Equally well known is his Lady Million Eau de Parfum which comes in a distinctive gold ingot.

In 2010, Rabanne received France’s highest civilian award, the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur.

