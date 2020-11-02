Pakistan ends up boycotting own goods in boycott French product drive

Pakistan is leading, with Turkey, the call for a boycott of French goods but it ended up boycotting one of its own product instead.

A BBC report on the boycott campaign says things may have gone the wrong way in Pakistan after the call for a boycott of one of its products.

Netizens have called to boycott a product branded Lu. They actually misidentified the Pakistani biscuits as a French product. Perhaps because of the Lu, which somehow sounds French.

In some Muslim countries, these hashtags are trending #BoycottFrenchProducts in English and the Arabic #NeverTheProphet.

The Lu biscuit is added to a list of French products that should not be supported by Muslims.

The BBC report says the Lu brand was registered under a French trademark but in 2007, an American company, Kraft Foods, bought it from France.

The report adds that in 2012, Kraft Foods decided to split its company into two and formed a new company called Mondelez International, which now handles the entire international business of biscuits and chocolates.

Mondelez is in a joint venture with Continental Biscuits Limited (CBL), a Pakistani company.

This prompted the company to issue a statement saying the company is managed and operated by Pakistanis with a majority shareholding.

“We would like to unequivocally state that CBL and LU biscuits – produced in Pakistan – have NO CONNECTIONS with, and NO OWNERSHIP by any French company NOR France,” it says in a statement on its website.

“CBL vehemently condemns the recent blasphemous act in France, against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement adds.

“If the people boycotting the product try a little harder to find out the truth, they will realize that the boycott is hurting Pakistan, not France,” Founder and Managing Director of CBL Hasan Ali Khan told BBC in a separate statement.

A backlash from the boycott campaign is that it has inspired far-right leader Marine Le Pen to call for a “moratorium on immigration” from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the name of national security.