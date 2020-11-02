Home Asia Featured News Pakistan ends up boycotting own goods in product drive

Pakistan ends up boycotting own goods in boycott French product drive

is not a French mark or brand, is owned by a Pakistani company

Lu Biscuits
The Lu Biscuits are not made in , says a Pakistani company hurt by the boycott campaign

Pakistan is leading, with Turkey, the call for a of goods but ended up boycotting one of its own product instead.

A BBC report on the boycott campaign says things may have gone the wrong way in Pakistan after the call for a boycott of one of its products.

Netizens have called to boycott a product branded Lu. They actually misidentified the Pakistani biscuits as a French product. Perhaps because of the Lu, which somehow sounds French.

In some Muslim countries, these hashtags are trending #BoycottFrenchProducts in English and the Arabic #NeverTheProphet.

The Lu biscuit is added to a list of French products that should not be supported by Muslims.

The BBC report says the Lu brand was registered under a French trademark but in 2007, an American company, Kraft Foods, bought it from .

The report adds that in 2012, Kraft Foods decided to split its company into two and formed a new company called Mondelez International, which now handles the entire international business of biscuits and chocolates.

Mondelez is in a joint venture with Continental Biscuits Limited (CBL), a Pakistani company.

This prompted the company to issue a statement saying the company is managed and operated by Pakistanis with a majority shareholding.

“We would like to unequivocally state that CBL and – produced in Pakistan – have NO CONNECTIONS with, and NO OWNERSHIP by any French company NOR France,” it says in a statement on its website. 

“CBL vehemently condemns the recent blasphemous act in France, against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement adds.

“If the people boycotting the product try a little harder to find out the truth, they will realize that the boycott is hurting Pakistan, not France,” Founder and Managing Director of CBL Hasan Ali Khan told BBC in a separate statement.

A backlash from the boycott campaign is that it has inspired far-right leader Marine Le Pen to call for a “moratorium on immigration” from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the name of national security.

