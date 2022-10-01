Gwyneth Paltrow strips naked for her 50th, fans gush over her ‘ageless’ figure

- Advertisement -

Gwyneth Paltrow wore nothing but her birthday suit for her 50th birthday. Yes, you heard that right, the actress decided to go nude with nothing but shiny gold paint to celebrate her 50th posting a picture of herself on Instagram much to the delight of her 8.2 million followers.

The actress posed nude against a white background with her skin covered in a radiant golden tint.

The caption to her photo simply said “50” with two gold stars and fans were raving about how young she looked with one of them saying that “50 was the new 20” and another saying “Happy birthday ageless goddess”.

The photo shoot was inspired by the 1964 James Bond flick Goldfinger and was for Goop, her beauty and wellness brand.

“All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Paltrow who turned 50 on the September 27, said, “As I sit here contemplating this idea in the late summer morning, no moisture in the air, breeze moving only the tops of the trees, I strangely have no sense of time passed. I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise- promise of the fall, of something ebbing- as I was 30 years ago.”

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived X number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter,” said the Oscar winning actress.

