Pamela Anderson on #MeToo: “It takes two to tango”

Pamela Anderson received massive brickbats in 2017 when she told “Today” magazine that the victims of the #MeToo movement were to blame.

In an interview at the time she had said; “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

#MeToo Tango

Nearly six years later Anderson hasn’t changed her stand. In fact now she says “I could even take it a step further. My mother would tell me – and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with – it takes two to tango. Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.’

“But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.”

“That’s a horrible things to say but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction. I just had this sense of value and self worth.

“But I think a lot of people don’t have that or are taught that. Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are more careful and respectful,” she said in a discussion with Ronan Farrow for Interview Magazine speaking on the #MeToo movement.

Anderson has been promoting her memoir, “Love, Pamela” and her new Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story”. According to Variety magazine, Anderson’s memoir contained an allegation that Tim Allen had flashed his penis to her on the set of “Home Improvement” but Allen has denied the incident.

Honesty

Anderson’s documentary director Ryan White said, “I totally believe Pamela because I think she’s always honest in everything – about her own shortcomings, but also about other people’s. That was our conversation at the beginning of this [process].

She was, ‘I spent so much of my life protecting other people. And I’m trying not to do that as much anymore.”

