Pandemonium in London traffic by huge X-mas decors

Gigantic silver and white Christmas decors from an art installation rolled down London’s Tottenham Court Road causing traffic pandemonium.

Footage shows these baubles rushing to the street due to high winds, as cars and motorists try hard to avoid them. One of these ornaments hit a street light post before speeding off down the road and came to a stop by a tree.

The video uploaded to Twitter by London & UK Street News received earnest reactions from viewers comparing the uncanny event to a scene from the Indiana Jones film franchise.

One viewer said: “This is why you don’t put your Christmas decorations up early, FFS” quoted LBC News.

The 46-second clip showed motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians scrambling to get out of the path of two huge silver balls as they careened down the street, hitting lamp posts and buildings before coming to a stop as they blocked the road.

The weird incident took place the night before the yearly Oxford Street Christmas light switch-on, known to draw thousands of tourists and spectators to the capital.

The traffic bedlam by these massive ornaments causing pandemonium came as Brits are confronted with travel concerns after Storm Claudio’s squashing the UK with 70mph winds overnight.

The “hilarious” incident is similar to another ball-related incident in China that took place last September during the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival held in China’s Henan province.

After the Pandemonium, Storm Claudio

Storm Claudio hit Britain with a gusty climate overnight and is projected to move eastwards Tuesday. Much of the UK will witness a wet day with Wales and areas in southern and central England forecasted to see the most recurrent rainfall.

Analysts say the situation is not likely to recover by mid-week as low pressure comes in from the west and is projected to bring in wet and stormy weather.

Irish Sea coastal areas are likely to feel the strongest winds, including western Wales, northwest England, and southwest Scotland, as well as the east coast of Northern Ireland. The Met Office issued another yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday.

