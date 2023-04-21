Hayden Panettiere had yellow hair coming out in clumps due to addiction

Heroes alum Hayden Panettiere went candid about how addiction affected her in every way. She shared with Women’s Health UK about the physical side effects of alcoholism and opioid addiction following her 30th birthday in 2019.

“My body was like, ‘enough,’” the now 33-year-old confessed in the April issue of the publication.

Panettiere and Addiction

“‘I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps.”

The beauty revealed to the outlet that she first started abusing alcohol after moving to Tennessee to star in the hit series “Nashville” back in 2012.

She also suffered from post-partum depression. “I was in a lot of pain. My tolerance got so high so fast that it became a problem. I should have gone on antidepressants [to cope with the postnatal depression], but you have to find the right one that works for you. They don’t mix well with alcohol, and I wasn’t ready to stop drinking,” said Panettiere.

The actress hit her breaking point in 2021 and decided to check into a treatment centre to get the help she needed.

Road to recovery

“I did a lot of work on myself. After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with,” she shared.

Now that Panettiere has gotten sober, she says a big part of her “therapy has been living in forgiveness.”

She revealed her secret addiction to alcohol and opioids in an interview with People the same year.

Panettiere got sober during her pregnancy with daughter Kaya, now 8, but fell off the wagon after giving birth to her and Wladimir Klitschko’s little one in 2014.

