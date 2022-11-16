Why is Paris Hilton freezing her eggs?

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian West, Celine Dion, Rebel Wilson, Olivia Munn, Sofia Vergara, Rita Ora, and Paris Hilton – what these sultry celebrities have in common, is that they have their eggs frozen!

With an estimated net worth of $300 million, and one of the richest models in the world, Paris Hilton is freezing her eggs.

Paris’ mother, Kathy Hilton, is allegedly brokenhearted that her daughter has struggled in accomplishing her dream of becoming a mother.

41-year-old Paris, who married Carter Reum last year, has been very vocal about her journey to have a baby via IVF and confided that she wants to have two or three children with Carter.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hilton disclosed that she has formally decided to freeze her eggs and cited Kardashian as the one who encouraged her.

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it,” Hilton revealed. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.”

Hilton went on to admit that freezing her eggs gave her “control” over her fertility. She admitted: “I think every woman should do it *freeze eggs) because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married’ [feeling].”

Paris Hilton doesn’t know exactly when she wants to have children, but she is laying the groundwork to one day have twins.

In an interview with Today.com, Paris excitedly said “First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” says Hilton. “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.”

The hotel heiress even planned for a name already once she gets a girl, she would name her daughter, London, and plans to give the child her old clothes.

Eggs and Babies Not Billions

In an interview with Delish Magazine, the hot inheritrix said with conviction, “Now, I’m more focused on babies than billions…I hate needles and shots and having to inject myself several times a day. It’s just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I’m so happy that we did it.”

January 2022 – Paris plans to be “so strict” as a mom, she told Drew Barrymore on the actress’ talk show, explaining, “I am so scared to have a teenager one day. And now I understand when my baby London, which I am going to name her, goes out one night and sneaks out, I am going to be so upset, so scared. I am going to have, like, the tracker on the phone.”

February 2022 – “We cannot wait to start a family. We are so excited. We are just trying to find time in my schedule because I have so many projects going on,” Paris told Tamron Hall in February 2022. “It’s insane. I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media, so it’s been a lot of work, but [family is] something that is so important to me. I’m going to make time for it. So you’ll be seeing a little Paris or a little Carter soon.”

“Love Rush”

Though in love, it’s business once again for Paris Hilton. Together with Parlux LTD., she announced the launch of Love Rush, the fragrance she personally created and wore on her wedding day, now available to the public for the first time to coincide with her first wedding anniversary, November 11th.

Love Rush is a daring, outstanding, yet romantic, addition to the Rush Collection that exudes passion, sophistication, and love. The scent captures some of the most expensive florals, which include notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid, accenting the vivacity and magnetism that comes with finding a ’forever love.’

“This is my most intimate fragrance to date, the perfume I wore on my wedding day. Since I was a little girl, I dreamt of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable. Whenever I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness,” Paris Hilton said.

Things People Don’t Know About Paris Hilton

Though Paris is all over social media, there are a few things that the world doesn’t know about her:

Small inheritance

In 2007, Paris’ grandfather, Barron Hilton, whose father founded the Hilton chain of hotels, announced that he planned to leave 97% of his $2.3 billion fortune to charity. The remainder was split between his 8 children and 23 grandchildren, which meant Paris would have only received about a $5 million inheritance.

Medication everyday

Paris revealed that she was diagnosed with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) as a child. “I’ve been on medication since I was a child,” she explained. “I have ADD, so I take medication for that.”

Elizabeth Taylor was her great aunt

Nicholas Conrad Hilton Jr. was Paris’ great-uncle and the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s many husbands. As a young girl, Paris was inspired by Elizabeth, which prompted her to create her fragrances. “‘Elizabeth was such a glamorous and stylish woman….From a young age I looked up to her and what she accomplished.”

Only attended school until 16yrs. old

Her academic life wasn’t that good and Paris ended up attending several different schools until she finally left at the age of 16. She later went on to complete her GED certificate.

She’s got big feet

Paris Hilton has size 11 feet. “Yeah, it sucks, because I see all these super cute shoes in the stores: Guccis, YSLs, Manolos. And when they bring them out in my size, they look like clown shoes,” she said.

Why IVF?

But going back to her IVF journey, people might wonder why she is that eager to have children. Paris in an interview said this and perhaps this is the reason — ‘I never got to live my childhood.”

Source: The Independent Uk, Marie Claire, Metro UK, Today.com, Insider.com

