Paris receives a significant makeover in time for the 2024 Olympics

Paris is undergoing an exciting metamorphosis as new structures, stadiums, and metro lines redefine the city’s identity beyond its traditional associations with fashion and romance. President Valerie Pecresse emphasizes the importance of the next Summer Olympics for the entire world, hoping to show off Paris’s competitive spirit to three billion spectators. The objective is to reveal the city’s diverse character outside of the famous Eiffel Tower.

Paris Olympics: Unveil 10+ Iconic Venues

From beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower to aquatic competitions at the state-of-the-art Paris Aquatic Centre, take in an incredible sporting extravaganza spread across ten legendary locations. Experience the exhilaration of sailing in the Port of Marseille, athletic brilliance at the Stade De France, and equestrian greatness at the Palais De Versailles.

What distinguishes this? Sustainability is at the center of 80% of these facilities’ renovations. Welcome to a world where environmental responsibility and sportsmanship coexist, where athleticism is celebrated and the future of our planet is cherished.

By spearheading a revolutionary change toward carbon-free transportation, Valerie Pecresse is making sure that everyone can attend the Olympics. Despite moving quickly, the ambitious plan is on track, with 1,000 hydrogen taxis and experimental electric vehicle test tracks included.

While the area will contribute 600 million euros to the Games, the IOC and the state will also make significant contributions, bringing the total cost of the event to an estimated 4 billion euros. A combination of innovation, sustainability, and financial responsibility is promised by Pecresse’s strategic vision for the Olympics.

France is still hopeful about the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, even in face of possible cost overruns. Over 250,000 jobs will be created in and around Paris, according to a study by the University of Limoges that projects significant economic gains of 10.7 billion euros. This optimistic attitude emphasizes the confidence that these investments will yield long-term profits.

