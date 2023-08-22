David Paterson warns of potential city revolt amid migrant crisis

New York former Governor David Paterson issued a stern warning about a possible uprising of US cities against the federal government due to the escalating migrant crisis.

Paterson criticized what he sees as a lack of willingness and ability to address the crisis effectively.

“There does not seem to be any willingness or ability on the part of the federal government,” he remarked, highlighting the growing frustration among city officials and residents.

As tensions continue to rise, Paterson suggested that the growing discord between cities and the federal government might lead to a “city versus country revolt.” He argued that such a drastic scenario might actually be necessary to awaken the Biden administration to the urgency of the situation.

Paterson emphasized that while people are sympathetic to the plight of migrant individuals, there needs to be a comprehensive plan in place that considers the capacity and resources of each city.

Paterson blames Biden

The former governor placed the blame squarely on the Biden administration’s shoulders, accusing them of hastily dispatching migrants to various cities without proper planning. Paterson asserted that a more thoughtful and gradual approach was required, allowing time for cities to adjust their facilities and capacities to accommodate the influx of migrants.

New York City is currently spending approximately $383 per night for each of the 25,600 asylum-seeker households it shelters. With migrants being housed in nearly 200 facilities across the city, overcrowding has become a significant issue, with some individuals even resorting to sleeping on sidewalks in the heart of Manhattan.

Highlighting the financial strain, Paterson revealed staggering figures: “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day. Almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”

As cities grapple with the consequences of the migrant crisis and federal inaction, Paterson’s words serve as a stark warning of the potential consequences. The scenario of cities pushing back against the federal government raises questions about the balance of power and responsibility in handling such complex and pressing matters.

As the nation watches the situation unfold, the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to address the crisis head-on with a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

