Patty Jenkins hints at a fourth Wonder Woman film

It looks like there are plenty of Wonder Woman films to look forward to in the near future. The franchise’s filmmaker Patty Jenkins says that although Wonder Woman 3 is still some time away, a fourth instalment is still a possibility.

Patty Jenkins spoke about the creative process of making Wonder Woman 3 and how it inspired more ideas. As a guest at the Matera Film Festival in Italy Jenkins said that working on Wonder Woman films makes her feel powerful.

“…every single time I’ve done this… I always thought… After making Monster, which you just saw, I didn’t ever think that I would be a tent pole director. I thought I was going to do a lot of different kinds of things.

“However I believe in Wonder Woman, and I found it so powerful to make something where you can try to not only inspire [yourself] to be better through it but also try to help to be one of the people modeling that for myself and for others through this metaphor. And so I see myself hooked.

“When I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god. I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, ‘Oh my god, I’m antsy to do three.’ And so, even now, I say, ‘That’s it’ because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through three different movies as a whole.

“Even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3, and I thought I might be interested to see what happens next. So you’ll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more, and it accidentally happens. But you’ll never know. I have a lot of films that I’m excited to do as well, And I love Gal Gadot, so that makes it better too,” said Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 3 is scheduled for release in late 2024 or early 2025.

