Paws for thought: Macron's dog in video plea for sensible pet adoption

France's parliament will debate a pet adoption bill to combat animal abandonment in January

Macron's dog likes to greet guests at the President's residence - YouTube video grab

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
French President Emmanuel ’s has starred in a urging people to adopt pets sensibly over the holidays.

Nemo, a black Labrador-Griffin mix, was a rescue dog Macron and his wife Brigitte reportedly adopted in 2017.

Wagging his tail — his barks helpfully subtitled in the Facebook video — the president’s four-legged companion tells viewers that 10,000 are abandoned every year in .

“So, at Christmas, adopt them. But adopt with awareness,” Nemo says.

France’s parliament will debate a pet adoption bill to combat in January, the text adds, envisaging roughly 20 million euros ($24 million) to improve animal rescue centres.

“Mistreatment will be more heavily punished,” Nemo says in the video.

“Because your pet is part of your . He is counting on you.”

Nemo was named after Captain Nemo of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” — reportedly among Macron’s favourite novels — and regularly greets foreign leaders with the president.

Animal rescue centres around the world have reported sky-rocketing numbers of adoptions and fostering during the as millions spend more time at home.

© Agence France-Presse

