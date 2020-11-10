Home Asia Featured News People flood Muhyiddin's Facebook page to share their discontent over budget speech

People flood Muhyiddin’s Facebook page to share their discontent over budget speech

Some people are saying the government's refusal to allow a lump sum withdrawal from the EPF is a let down

after-marathon-political-drama,-muhyiddin-remains-pm,-but-position-still-vulnerable

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia

Malaysians of all walks of stormed PM Yassin’s Facebook page to vent their over what they call the misgivings in the 2021 speech.

One post with 47,000 likes and over 14,000 comments says a lot about the feelings of a large number of Malaysians.

If this is taken as a sampling for a polling, clearly means the failed to win hearts with the budget.

This was probably the one chance Muhyiddin had to right a lot of the wrong done since March when the new government took , says some netizens.

But they now say in droves the Minister and his government has let them down. By them, they mean the people of the country.

Though this is not the voice of the entire country, such a backlash on (Facebook, Twitter, groups) shows the trend is against the Perikatan Nasional for now.

Most of the people are complaining about the refusal of the government to allow them to withdraw a lump sum from the main account of their Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

MY MONEY I CAN’t TAKE?

The government, however, has allowed the account holders to withdraw 500 monthly for the next 12 months.

But this did not satisfy a large number of people, based on the various messages in several Facebook posts on the PM’s account.

Here are samples of the messages posted on Muhyiddin’s Facebook page:

While on Facebook most comments were about the hardship the people is facing and the apparent lack of aid from the government, on Twitter, it is another issue that is raging.

Some people are saying the government’s refusal to allow a lump sum withdrawal from the EPF is a let down.

Others are saying in the dire situation they are in, this money is not to go holiday (the country is closed, under a lockdown until Dec 31).

They say it is for their use, for starting a ‘burger’ or for paying accumulated debts.

TWITTER EXPLODES WITH JASA

The Tweeple are fighting about this hashtag #jasa. The government has revived a controversial Special Affairs Department (Malay: Jabatan Hal Ehwal Khas, Abbr.: JASA).

The department is given 80 million in allocation in the 2021 budget. This has enraged a lot of Malaysians, with very few voices supporting the government on this.

Several memes are also appearing with quotes blasting the government over the Jasa issue.

Others on Twitter are telling the government to take heed of the of the people.

In English, the tweet is saying, “If Abah is still not aware, I don’t know lah! If the people is that angry, the RM80 budget for Jasa will not suffice for the government to the anger of the people.

According to Tweeple and Facebookers, Jasa is a cyber trooper arm that is used to boost the government’s image on social media.

The government shut down the department and did not allocate any funds for Jasa.

The figures above show the budget allocation for Jasa during Razak’s reign.

Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Prepare for next pandemic now, WHO urges world leaders

India -- The World Health Organisation () has asked world leaders to prepare for the next pandemic during its...
Read more
Featured News

77,988 M’sians retrenched from March to Oct 16

The Human Resources Ministry in Malaysia says as many as 77,988 Malaysians from various occupations were retrenched from March to...
Read more
Featured News

Nine-year-old Malaysian prodigy wins prize from Nasa for solving toilet call for astronauts (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Nov. 5 -- A nine-year-old Malaysian has gotten a nod of approval from the National Aeronautics and...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram