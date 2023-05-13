The 3 things that people judge you on when they first see you

Dating experts say there are three things that people judge you on when you first meet. Yes even with all the dating apps out there, sometimes that just gets you a foot in the door, after you meet in person a lot of things come to light.

Writer and biological anthropologist Helen Fisher says, “Courtship has changed more in the last 10 years than it has in the last 10,000 years. So here are the things that you are sure to get judged on. (Excerpt from Tango)

Below Are What People Judge You For

1.Teeth

“Your teeth tell a great deal about how old you are [and] your health. In fact, your dental identity indicates your age and gender, and teeth-grinding specifically indicates psychological, lifestyle and personality traits,” said Fisher

- Advertisement -

This could indicate stress and frustration in your life she says.

Your grammar

“Your grammar says a lot about your sociological background [and] education,” she says.

According to Fisher people find bad grammar in a dating profile to be a real turn-off.

Your self-confidence

“Your self-confidence tells a good deal about your emotional stability,” says Fisher. How we feel about ourselves and our self-esteem has a profound effect on relationships. It’s hard to be positive with someone when your emotional tank is also running on empty.

“The brain is very well built to try and size somebody up immediately,” Fisher says.

- Advertisement -

According to an article in Business Insider career experts say that it takes just three seconds for someone to decide if they want to work or conduct business with you. Similarly according to research from the University of Pennsylvania it also take three seconds for someone to decide if they are attracted to you.

An easy way to have some say over how others perceive you is by looking at your partner in the eye when you speak and dressing well. This generally creates a positive impression.

Read More News

Texas mall shooting: Victims identified as investigation goes on

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts