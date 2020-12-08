Home International COVID-19 Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat apply for EUA in India: Here's...

Pfizer, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech apply for EUA in India: Here’s what might happen next

According to reports, the EUA applications of all three companies will be reviewed on Wednesday

pfizer,-serum-institute-and-bharat-biotech-apply-for-eua-in-india:-here’s-what-might-happen-next

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 8 — Hopes for an early for the disease (Covid-19) in India have been rekindled after three firms, within days of each other, applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of their respective candidates in the country. While America’s Inc was the first to apply on December 4, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Limited applied on December 6 and 7 respectively.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

While SII will manufacture in India the University-AstraZeneca candidate, Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s candidate, Covaxin, is the country’s first, and thus far only, indigenously developed candidate. According to reports, the EUA applications of all three companies will be reviewed on Wednesday.

Here’s what is likely to happen next:

- Advertisement -

1. The US and Drug Administration (FDA) describes EUA as “mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public emergencies, such as the current .” For approval for full-time use, a company needs to submit, among other information, data on the vaccine candidate’s efficacy.

Also Read | Emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines explained

2. In India, the to grant EUA lies with the Central Drugs Standard Control (CDSCO). However, there are no provisions for EUA under India’s drug regulations. In such a scenario, processes to obtain EUA here are not clearly defined. However, CDSCO had granted permission for the use of drugs like remdesivir and favipiravir in June, and itolizumab in July.

3. Since there are no fixed rules for granting EUA in India, the minimum efficacy that a candidate needs to have to be granted permission for use in emergency cases is not yet known. In FDA’s case, the agency says would consider a EUA application only if the vaccine candidate has shown at least 50% efficacy in phase 3 trials. Additionally, the data should have been generated from more than 3,000 participants.

- Advertisement -

4. In terms of how long might take for a vaccine candidate to be granted EUA in India, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member, told NDTV might take 90 days for an EUA application to be reviewed and permission to be granted. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is the department within CDSCO which grants such approvals.

5. Globally, Pfizer has filed for EUA in the and the application is likely to be reviewed this week. The United Kingdom on Tuesday initiated the use of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate in emergency cases. Bahrain, too, has granted EUA for the US firm’s vaccine.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

China defends dam on Brahmaputra, India hits back

India, Dec. 4 -- India on Thursday said China must ensure its hydropower projects don't infringe on the water...
Read more
Featured News

TikTok keeps ticking in US as deadline for asset sale passes

by Glenn CHAPMAN continued serving up short videos in the US despite missing a administration deadline to come...
Read more
Featured News

After crossing deadline to prove majority, sources say Anwar still has Pakatan’s support until next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 -- Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim still has support from Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the Opposition...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram