Home International Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind 'tiny' desk leaves people with thoughts

Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts

A creative person went a step ahead to edit the image to put inside a toy house

pic-of-donald-trump-sitting-behind-‘tiny’-desk-leaves-people-with-thoughts

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

, Nov. 28 — President Donald ’s Thanksgiving press conference created chatter among people. Among the many reasons was one involving a desk. During the conference, the president sat at a desk which was much smaller than his usual desk. As the pictures from the event surfaced on the , people quickly took notice of the change and didn’t hold back while pointing out. In fact, some also noticed an uncanny similarity between the picture and a scene from a skit on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2017.

“I really thought this was photoshopped. Someone on his team really hates him,” wrote a user while commenting about the picture. Their post is complete with the image of behind the desk:

Here’s an individual compared the pic with a scene from Elf:

A creative person went a step ahead to edit the image to put it inside a toy house:

- Advertisement -

This Twitter user showed how it can also serve as a ‘What you ordered vs what you got,” :

And, here’s a post comparing the pic with the SNL skit.

There were many were reminded of the show. Just like this user.

One Twitter user explained that the desk is actually a signing desk which is designed so that people can gather around it for photo ops. “Here’s the thing about the small desk Trump is sitting at. It’s like… a bill-signing desk. It’s meant to have a dozen or so people around it. I think it might be small so that more people can cram in for a photo op. It is not intended to be a desk you sit at alone,” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images.

- Advertisement -

What do you think?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Anthony Blinken, likely secretary of state, is positive on US-India ties

, Nov. 23 -- US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to appoint Anthony Blinken, a long-time national security and...
Read more
Featured News

Dr Siti Mariah urges Amanah members to stop attacking Anwar, saying focus should be on Muhyiddin

Vice President Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud says party members should stop attacking component partners in Harapan (PH)...
Read more
Featured News

After Budget vote debacle, sources say Anwar asked for a week to prove majority support and will quit as Pakatan’s chief if he cannot

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 -- Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is said to have pleaded with his Pakatan...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram