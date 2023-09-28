Picket Line: President Biden joins striking auto workers in Michigan

President Joe Biden made history on Tuesday as he became the first sitting president to join a picket line, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with striking auto workers in Michigan.

In the picket line

Clad in a union cap and passionately addressing the crowd through a bullhorn, President Biden rallied the members of the United Auto Workers in Wayne County, urging them to persevere in their ongoing strike against the automotive giants known as the “Big Three.”

Addressing the crowd, President Biden acknowledged the sacrifices made by these dedicated workers during the automotive industry’s tumultuous times. He emphasized that the Big Three automakers are now thriving, and it is only fair that the union members receive the significant raises and benefits they rightfully deserve. “You made a lot of sacrifices,” President Biden declared, “Now they’re doing incredibly well. And guess what: You should be doing incredibly well, too.”

While presidential candidates have historically shown support for picket lines, the White House and others underscored the historic nature of President Biden’s visit. Following his speech, President Biden engaged with union members, shaking hands, fist-bumping, and showing genuine solidarity with their cause. The symbolism of a sitting President standing on a picket line was not lost on anyone present.

A defining moment

Union President Shawn Fain hailed the moment as “historic” and expressed his gratitude to President Biden for standing with workers during this defining moment for their generation. Fain passionately asserted, “Our president has chosen to stand up with workers in our fight for economic and social justice.”

Fain continued by stating that when the working class is supported, the rest of the nation will thrive as well. “And when we do right by the working class, you can leave the rest to us because we’re going to take care of this business,” he declared.

As the strike continues and both former and current presidents engage with auto workers, the spotlight remains on the critical issues of labor rights and economic justice in the United States. President Biden’s historic gesture will undoubtedly resonate with workers across the nation as they persist in their fight for a fair and prosperous future.

