Pink: In the flesh, goes nude as the sun shines

The 43-year-old Grammy winner, Pink, uploaded a playful Instagram photo of herself without clothes in the outdoors. She is smiling for the camera while water streamed down her body, and raising her hands in the air.

To conceal her private areas, she drew a heart with a blue and pink star over it.

Another picture featured the “F–kin’ Perfect” singer relaxing in an outdoor chair while wearing a see-through banana-print bikini top.

Pink Freedom

What justification did Pink give her admirers for being free in the woods? “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she said in the post’s description. If you haven’t taken a shower outside while your husband has been trying to terrify you every five minutes, you haven’t lived.

Carey Hart commented beneath the pictures with three drool face emojis to show his approval of his wife.

Spicing up marriage?

Pink maintains her marriage is spicing up in more ways than just naked outdoor showers. Most recently, she gave her husband of 17 years a heartfelt shoutout on stage.

The “True Love” singer thought back on her music, including her “muse” Carey, with whom she shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, as she accepted the annual Icon Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards on March 27.

She added in part during her address, “I would have nothing to say if he loved me perfectly.”

Two months later, when he raved over Pink on Mother’s Day, Carey reiterated his wife’s comments.

The caption he posted on Instagram on May 14 said, “Happy Mother’s Day to Mama @Pink,” and it was accompanied by other images of Pink and their children. “Truly, you are the best I’ve ever seen do it. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. There is no hoop too big to jump through. Sometimes I don’t know how you do it all, but I know we are so grateful.”

