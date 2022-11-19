Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off is shelved

- Advertisement -

It looks like the Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff will not be happening at all. Margot Robbie who was supposed to star in it said that work had stopped because Disney didn’t want to go ahead with the project.

According to an interview with Vanity Fair, she said that she had been working on it with writer Christina Hodson who also wrote the script for Robbie Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey.

“We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” said Robbie referring to Disney.

The spinoff would have been significantly different from the protracted franchise revival reported in 2019. The plan was to present a different story with different perspectives and characters.

Robbie and Hodson were first attached to the project in June 2020, and it was one of two planned Pirates films.

The original Pirates film had been inspired by Disney’s them park ride of the same name and starred Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp starred in the five sequels together with Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush making it one of the most successful film franchises in history. But as Depp became mired in scandal so did the potential for future films. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that Depp would likely not star in future “Pirates” films, though the “future is yet to be decided.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has issued a memo stating that the company will reevaluate its content spending going forward and a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Jack Sparrow is dicey, especially coming from the team who made Birds of Prey which was a dismal failure.

Depp said that he was “boycotted by Hollywood” in 2021 before his court case against Amber Heard. Meanwhile, Robbie has Babylon and Barbie where she plays starring roles to look forward to.

Read More News:

- Advertisement 2-

Ban on Booze or No World Cup?

Related Posts

No related posts.