pkr-youth-leaders-call-for-pakatan-leadership-to-unite,-say-their-efforts-on-budget-2021-have-not-ended

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 28 — Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has called for all PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to stay focused and united in championing the people’s welfare and returning their mandate.

He said the proposal to consider parting with PKR and reorganising the Opposition coalition by DAP Youth would only invite division.

“If this is the thinking that exists within PH, then what is the point of placing trust and trust in leaders?” Farhash said in a statement today.

Farhash has also advised Dapsy secretary Eric Teh Hoong Keat to refrain from being “rude” and said he needed to be more prudent with “advice” if they did not agree with PH leaders.

“The Budget 2021 has not been approved and the Opposition’s efforts have not ended yet.

“We are only taking long-term steps and hope that the rakyat understands and be patient for now,” he said.

A similar call was made by the Selangor PKR Youth, whose chairman Najwan Halimi said that such miscommunications should be avoided either inside or outside Parliament.

“It is too easy and irresponsible while discipline is neglected and communication is disrupted, but the bad consequences would once again be borne by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and in general PKR,” he said in statement.

Yesterday Teh had urged Anwar to make a public apology to the people and parties within the PH coalition.

He also suggested for DAP leaders to consider severing ties with PKR and reorganise the Opposition bloc, should Anwar refuse to apologise.

“This kind of behaviour is a form of bullying towards Datuk Seri Anwar, when he has dedicated his struggle to strengthen the coalition for the last 20 years.

“Let us instead go back to helping the leaders return the mandate to the people and return to Putrajaya,” said Najwan.

