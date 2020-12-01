Home Asia Featured News Police: Main suspect in ex-Mardi researcher's in Bangsar arrested, along with...

Police: Main suspect in ex-Mardi researcher’s murder in Bangsar arrested, along with two others

The CID director revealed that the main suspect is 23 years old, has two previous criminal and drug records

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 — The main suspect in the robbery and of the former director of the Information Division, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), Wan Hassan Wan Embong, was arrested this morning.

Bukit Aman Criminal Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspect was nabbed with two other suspects.

Huzir also said that another suspect is still on the run and being hunted by the after he had aided the of the main suspect in the case.

This comes after one other suspect was arrested on Sunday, and made a confession in relation to the case.

“We succeeded in getting information and tracking down the main suspect ran away to an area in Semenyih.

“Following that, at 5am, officers from KL Criminal Investigation Department with help from Bukit Aman’s D8 division conducted a raid at Jalan Rinching, Semenyih and the main suspect was successfully apprehended,” said Huzir during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

The CID director revealed that the main suspect is 23 years old, has two previous criminal and drug records, and hails from Air Panas, Kuala Lumpur.

“The clearest confession we received was from this suspect, and we believe his confession is credible, and he was the one slashed the victim in the Bangsar case,” he said.

The two other suspects were arrested in separate raids at 3.30am and 4.30am respectively.

Meanwhile, Huzir named the remaining suspect on the run as 27-year-old Sugu A/L Thangarajoo, who has the IC number 930424-02-6177.

He added the five suspects are believed to make up the entire group who were involved in the robbery-.

