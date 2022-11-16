Police rescues teenager found naked, draped in a blanket

- Advertisement -

A teenager was found naked, draped in a blanket, and apparently scared in one of the bedrooms of a house where she says she was kept against her will after a kidnapping.

She was found together with a 20-year-old Lithuanian woman in a Costa del Sol house in Spain where police also discovered.

A Spanish daily, El Mundo reported the rescue, saying both victims were admitted to the hospital later on.

Five men have been arrested by the Spanish police for kidnapping and illegally keeping the 16-year-old English girl and the Lithuanian woman in the Costa del Sol house.

In the house where the detained females were discovered, weapons such as a machete, a submachine gun, and a simulated pistol were also found.

The Teenager and SOS

The said raid was triggered by an SOS call from the teenager.

The English girl was apparently scared and before the rescue, she has been hiding in one of the bedrooms of the house.

The dazed teenager told police she was in a club but had a blurred recollection of getting into a car with two men and claimed that she remembered nothing else.

The second woman rescued by the police was found semi-naked and ‘drowsy’ in bed beside a weapon initially believed to have been a Thompson sub-machine gun.

It was not immediately clear on Monday morning if the two females knew each other and had been out partying together, and whether they were on holiday or live in the area.

Costa del Sol

A stretch of urban sprawl extending from Málaga to Estepona, with Marbella, a city of 147,633 people, as its capital, the Costa del Sol is organized crime’s southern frontier. According to the Spanish Intelligence Centre for Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime, there are at least 113 criminal groups representing 59 different nationalities operating out of the area.

Less than an hour’s drive away is one of Europe’s main entry points for cocaine, the port of Algeciras. Across the bay from Algeciras is the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, a tax haven separated from Spain by a fence. To the north rise the Málaga and Granada mountains, Europe’s main region for marijuana cultivation.

Source: UK Daily News, Belfast Telegraph, The Guardian

