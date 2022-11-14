Polyandry: Man arrested for allegedly marrying wife to another man

- Advertisement -

Police in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly marrying his wife of another person from Haryana (which could be an act of polyandry) after taking her to New Delhi on the pretext of finding some work, officials said. The wife is 22-year-old.

Police arrested Khira Beruk of Maskaguda village after the woman’s father Kulamani Bhoi lodged a complaint that Beruk has sold off his daughter to a man in Haryana. Marrying wife off to another man would have shocked the father.

“The woman’s father lodged a complaint with us against Beruk after he received a call from his daughter Purnami that she was married off to an unknown person on November 2.

The two had got married a year ago after courtship. He said his son-in-law had taken his daughter to Delhi on the pretext of finding some work on October 30, but sold her off to a person there and returned back to Odisha alone,” said Narla police station inspector-in-charge Gangadhar Meher.

The incident came to light when Purnami contacted her father over the phone on November 5 and narrated her ordeal. Kulamani lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard with police on November 6. Police then arrested Beruk and forwarded him to court.

Police said the woman is yet to be rescued and a team from Kalahandi would soon go to get her back. “Once the woman comes back we would get to know the entire story behind it,” said the inspector.

