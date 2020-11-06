Home Asia Featured News Popular preacher Ebit Lew flies in 10 tonne of basic items...

"Please pray for Sabah, pray for Malaysia and pray for the whole world," says Liew in a post

Malay Mail
Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 6 — Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew is sending in another cargo of supplies and this time to aid the Sabahan people.

The 10-tonne cargo consisting of basic food items were flown in from Senai Airport in Baru via cargo , My Jet Xpress Airlines.

The supplies, which were taken from Elews Mart warehouse, were brought in using three of their own trucks last night.

Lew, was saddened by the news of Sabahan people and the numerous requests that he’s been receiving, has decided to step in and help.

Although Lew did not state why he was helping them, Sabah has been in the news for the past few weeks because of the .

The state has been recording record numbers and only yesterday had 564 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths while three more locations were placed under enhanced movement control order and two new clusters have been identified.

His efforts were welcomed and supported by the My Jet Xpress chairman, Mohammed Yunos and their CEO, Azrol Hisham.

“My Jet Xpress will fly in from Senai to Kota Kinabalu carrying 10 tonnes of basic food items,” Lew shared in a post.

“Please pray for Sabah, pray for Malaysia and pray for the whole world.”

“This is a test for all, don’t leave anyone in and without food and ,” he said.

Lew’s announcement has garnered over 50,000 likes and has been shared over 3,000 times across with users praising him for his generous efforts.

Just last week, Ustaz Ebit Lew sent in supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) via cargo airplane to further aid Sabahan frontliners.

Just last week, Ustaz Ebit Lew sent in supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) via cargo airplane to further aid Sabahan frontliners.

Aside from that, Lew is also responsible for supplying two water tankers in Batu Caves during the recent Klang Valley water crisis.

