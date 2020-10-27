Home Asia Featured News Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew hands out food to KLIA

Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew hands out food to KLIA taxi drivers

Lew said he was told by some of the drivers that they only managed to get RM80 this week

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 27 — Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew extended a helping hand to at the Kuala Lumpur International (KLIA) could not get passengers due to the .

In a post on his page today, the preacher shared that he brought along 300 boxes to be distributed to the drivers at the .

Sayu sangat rasa ziarah driver taxi airport klia. Bila tengok wajah macam ayah. Macam mak. Macam abang kakak

“When I see their faces, they are like our father, mother, brother, sister and they were crying.”

Lew said he was told by some of the drivers that they only managed to get RM80 this week as was difficult to get passengers while some only managed to get RM400 a month.

“Before this, there was no income at all,” he wrote, adding that there were those have not been able to earn any income for the past seven months.

Saying he could only give out food boxes to the drivers, Lew called upon his followers to pray for them.

“If you have any friends who are jobless now, do help them according to your ability.”

The post has since received 50,000 reactions and been shared over 2,800 times.

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community, and has since opened 10 branches across the Klang Valley.

In July, Lew launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.

During the recent crisis in Klang Valley, he sent two tankers to Batu Caves.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

