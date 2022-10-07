Portugal launches digital nomad visa

- Advertisement -

Digital nomads take note, Portugal is providing a work visa designed specifically for remote workers allowing people to live and work in the country for up to 12 months according to a Time Out report.

Portugal is not the first country to offer a work visa designed specifically for remote workers. In case you’re wondering what the definition for a digital nomad is, it’s a fancy name for people who work remotely and therefore have the option to live anywhere they like.

Where Europe is concerned, Portugal definitely is the warmer choice with comfortable places to spend the winter months. There’s Lisbon and Porto for city life and Algarve and Madeira for a more laid-back environment with a beach.

The country’s D7 visa has made it quite popular among remote workers. The visa was initially for retirees but has now exceedingly become a favourite among remote employees. It allows anyone to live and work in the country, so long as they earn more than the minimum Portuguese wage which is £822.50 per month and commit to living there for the most part of the year.

The new digital nomad visa would be tailored more towards remote workers who want to relocate temporarily. It is meant to act as a transitionary visa between temporary residency and getting a proper D7.

To qualify, an individual must be employed by a foreign company and come from a country which is not in the EU or EEA.

Portugal is not the only country to offer this visa. Other countries include Croatia, the Cayman Islands, Bali, Costa Rica, Czech Republic and Thailand. These countries are offering this type of visa in order to stimulate the economy, create jobs and encourage tourism.

According to the online guidebook Portugalist the scheme has been available from September 24.

The non EU category includes British citizens since the UK is no longer part of the European Union post Brexit.



