Female Thai politician Prapaporn caught in intimate tryst with monk-adopted son

Thai social media is buzzing with the shocking news of 45-year-old politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh’s affair with her adopted son, a 24-year-old monk. The scandal unfolded when Prapaporn’s husband, Ti, caught them red-handed on video after driving five hours to investigate his suspicions.

The scandal has not only rocked Thailand but has also intrigued social media users in China, who can’t believe the real-life drama. With comments likening the story to an unbelievable TV drama plot, the public is fascinated by the scandal’s intricate details.

The surveillance footage captured the moment the suspicious businessman caught the lovers in the act in the marital bedroom of their home in Sukhothai, Thailand.

The 64-year-old man stormed into the bedroom, ripped off the bedsheets, and uncovered his naked Democrat Party wife, Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh, 45, with a naked monk Phra Maha.

Prapaporn in hot soup

As the surprised couple tried to cover themselves and get out of bed, the angry husband, known only as Ti, angrily questioned, “Are you two very happy?”

Choeiwadkoh later admitted to the media that they were not having sex at that moment, claiming they were simply talking due to some issues the monk was facing, and they were planning to shower.

“I was so angry when I found them together, I feel so betrayed. I had brought her gold and given her many gifts,” the betrayed husband lamented.

Prapaporn, known as “Madam Ple”, is a prominent politician in Thailand, but her involvement in this scandal has led to her suspension from the Democrat Party pending an investigation.

It has been reported that Phra Maha has left the monkhood and is currently in hiding. In Thailand, Buddhist monks are prohibited from being alone in private with women and must remain celibate to set a positive example for their followers.

