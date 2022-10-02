Pregnant Bipasha Basu steps out in black for Ayaz Khan’s birthday dinner, teases Karan Singh Grover ‘o papa’

- Advertisement -

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attended the birthday dinner of actor Ayaz Khan on Saturday. Both the couples: Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover, and Ayaz Khan and wife Jannat Khan are expecting their respective first child.

Karan and Ayaz were even teasing each other, saying ‘o papa’ at the dinner. Also read: Bipasha Basu reveals first few months of pregnancy were extremely difficult

Bipasha wore a short black dress paired with a shimmery shrug and green heels for the night. Karan joined her in a black shirt and pants. Sharing a video montage of their multiple mushy pictures from the night, Bipasha wrote on Instagram, “#monkeylove.”

The actor also took to her Instagram Stories to give a sneak peek into Ayaz Khan’s birthday celebrations. She shared a group picture of all of them seated around a table and captioned it, “Stay blessed, love ya” while tagging Ayaz Khan. She also shared a video from their car in which she and Karan were counting how many of their friends had their birthday that day. “We are going to celebrate everyone’s birthday,” Bipasha said in the video.

Their friend and fashion designer Rocky S was also with them and had his birthday on the same day.

She also shared a video and captioned it, “Realisation”. It showed all of them teasing Karan and Ayaz saying ‘o papa’ as they sat across a table.

Ayaz Khan recently announced his wife’s pregnancy with a couple of pictures on Instagram. He wrote, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin!! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.”

Bipasha recently had her baby shower bash. She shared a picture from the party that showed her in a pink gown, posing alongside Ayaz’s wife Jannat.

She wrote, “Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!! To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon. Our tribe is growing #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps.”

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Here are five binge-worthy Korean dramas you should not miss