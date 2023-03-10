Ukraine President Zelensky’s request to attend Oscars rejected twice in a row 

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has requested several times to join in the Oscars ceremony. Unfortunately for him, the Academy members appear to be snubbing the President. It could potentially mean that the Oscars is trying to remain neutral with the Russia vs Ukraine situation.

Variety states, Mike Simpson, a power agent at WME, pleaded with the Academy to consider including the comedic actor-turned-politician, but his efforts were rebuffed. The Academy is not commenting on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky’s attempts to connect with the Oscars coincide with a decline in American support for providing aid to Ukraine. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Zelenskyy has appeared via satellite at various events, including the Cannes and Venice film festivals.

Netizen’s thoughts regarding President Zelensky’s rejected request

Now he can focus on his country instead of looking for fame. — Auntieeee (@Auntiemidnights) March 9, 2023

- Advertisement -

The popular opinion on Zelensky is that he is looking for fame in America. His controversial appearance on Vogue and other platforms is leaving a scar on his image towards Americans. However, there are strong Ukraine supporters that deny this claim, citing that the President only wants to spread word about the war.

Because he's a rat that's why i don't like Zelenskyy It's money he wants and those NATO war criminals are useless — Chris (@Dashie41) March 10, 2023

Another Twitter user discusses the possibility that he seemingly is focusing on his acting career as a comedian rather than as a President. Following that, they are speculating that this is the reason why he badly wants to attend the ceremony. Others are accusing the Ukrainian President of wanting more money.

He is not a war hero lmao — Motopapi+ (@rosisakelarre) March 9, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some are stating that Zelenksy is a war hero and that the Oscars have to invite someone like him to talk. However, others are questioning whether he is an actual war hero or not. Netizens are still weary to call him as such as the war is not over yet.

Regardless, the Oscars can provide good exposure for the President and his inputs about what is happening to Ukraine. Despite this, the Oscars are meant for art and are not a political platform. The Academy members have made it crystal clear to the world that it is as such.

Read More News

Related Posts