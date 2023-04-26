Presidential Elections: Joe Biden seeking second term in office

President Joe Biden announced on April 25 that he is running for a second term in office. It looks like there will be another rematch with Donald Trump in the run for president. He made the announcement via video.

“The question we are facing is whether we have more freedom or less freedom in the years ahead. More rights or fewer. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election,” said Biden in the video which was titled Freedom.

Presidential Elections Candidate

He made a case for needing four more years to ‘finish this job’.

In the video he says, “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. And this is our moment. Let’s finish this job. I know we can.”

Although he did not mention his rivals images of the Capitol Hill attack on Jan 6 flash across the screen and pictures of the Republican Party members such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis also flash across the screen.

Vice president Kamala Harris was also featured throughout the video as she will be running alongside Biden.

Kamala Harris Too

“I’m here because there’s no better place to talk about the progress we’ve made together and wouldn’t be made without you. And that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact. Our economic plan is working. We now have to finish the job.”

According to an ABC report his campaign will be run by senior adviser to the White House, Julie Chavez Rodriguez and the deputy manager will be Quentin Fulks.

Biden is currently 80 years old and is the oldest serving president in US history. If he wins for a second time he would be 86 years old at the end of his four-year term.

According to the polls, Americans and Democrats in general prefer that he does not seek a reelection. Polls figures show that six in 10 Democrats don’t want to see Biden renominated.

