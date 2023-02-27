Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together 26 years after divorce

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996 some 10 years after they tied the knot in a royal wedding at Westminister Abbey in July 1986.

Despite being divorced however the couple continue to live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

They both have two children, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and two grandchildren.

Ferguson Close To Andrew

Sarah Ferguson explained her closeness with her former husband in an interview with The Telegraph. “We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorce to each other, not from each other.”

“We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.”

Prince Andrew moved into the lodge in 2004 and Sarah Ferguson moved there in 2008.

The Daily Mail reported her as saying that, “When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous.”

The lodge is a majestic 30 room property with a grand interior and a lavish exterior. It’s also where a lot of her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel is filmed. Fergie and Friends is a channel where she reads out children’s stories.

The home also has a stunning conservatory which overlooks the grounds and this space houses a dining table with chairs and a fully stocked drinks cabinet.

Not Happiest Divorced Couple

The outside also has plenty of space, wooden furniture and rope swings hanging from a large tree.

She told USA Today, “Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary really, isn’t it. We live in the same house, but then, it’s a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it’s really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family.”

Despite living here, there have been rumours that Ferguson also purchased a multi-million pound property in June 2022. The terrace house is said to be a cosy little home which is vastly different from the Royal Lodge and its sprawling grounds.

Inside sources have confirmed the purchase but haven’t shared any further details about the investment or the price.

