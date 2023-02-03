Prince Harry gives nephew Prince Louis a $9,860 ‘Pooh’ gift

Fresh from the release of his new book Prince Harry was already inculcating a love for reading in his nephew Prince Louis some years ago by presenting him with at first edition copy of A.A Milne’s Winnie The Pooh book at his christening in 2018.

Lucky Prince Louis

According to the Mirror there are only 30,000 first edition copies of the 1926 children’s classic in existence and Harry was quite happy to pay $9,860 to buy the book for his nephew. Lucky Prince Louis.

The idea to buy the gift was inspired by his mother Princess Diana who used to collect first edition books.

According to one source these books were some of Harry’s happiest childhood memories. Perhaps he is transmitting those happy memories to Prince Louis.

“One of Harry’s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother. She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis [and his siblings] Charlotte and George to enjoy as they get older.”

“He originally wanted to get Lewis Caroll’s ‘Through The Looking Glass’ which was on sale for $29,000 but decided ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ would be more suitable for a first tome,” said the insider.

Apparently William’s favourite book was ‘Robinson Crusoe’ while Harry loved books A.A Milne.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have purchased the book from Peter Harrington in London.

This sweet gesture some years ago however still doesn’t distract from the fact that Harry is said to be out for revenge against the royal family through his new book Spare, more so hitting out at his brother with some serious allegations.

In one part of the book Harry, 38, said that his older brother William, 40 had come to Nottingham Cottage where he was living with the Duchess of Sussex in 2019 and called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. Harry got angry and things escalated tot the point where he claims his brother “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.”

Harry said that the fight injured him badly as he had fallen on a dog bowl which “cracked” under his back, causing the pieces to cut into him. Many critics say that chronicling all of this in his book and releasing it to the public is a “bad idea”.

