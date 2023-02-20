For the first time in three years, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the BAFTA film awards. The announcement was made by Kensington Palace itself. The event will take place on February 19 at the Royal Festival Hall.

According to an Evening Standard report the nominations for the 2023 awards were made last month with Netflix’s anti war film All Quiet on the Western Front appearing to lead the way with 14 nominations. The film based on the 1929 novel with the same name has been nominated for best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

BAFTA Blessed

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once received 10 nominations each.

Irish actor Colin Farrell also received a nomination for his first BAFTA for Banshees of Inisherin.

The other contenders for best actor include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The nominees for best actress are Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You Leo Grande and Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

Meanwhile on the other side of the continent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a big-wig Hollywood deal maker who has worked with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Nicole Kidman.

The broker is Adam Lilling and the idea of hiring him is apparently to make more money for the royal couple. Lilling was named one of the Top Dealmakers in Hollywood last year and he has previously said that he is focused on creating “profit opportunities”

It is believed that couple met Lilling at DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal ceremony.

