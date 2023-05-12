Priyanka Chopra felt like a doormat in past relationships before Nick Jonas

Beauty queen turned actress Priyanka Chopra got candid on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast recently. Chopra, 40 talked about different aspects of her personal life such as her botched nose surgery, her past relationships and her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas.
During the interview, Chopra shared that she felt like a ‘doormat’ in her past relationships before she met Jonas.
Priyanka and Dating Experts
Prior to meeting her current partner, Priyanka Chopra admits to a pattern of jumping from one relationship to the next, without giving herself time in between.
She found herself dating co-stars and individuals she met on set, all while seeking to fit them into her preconceived notions of what a relationship should be.
However, after reflecting on her past mistakes, she discovered that the root of her issues was putting her partner’s needs and career before her own. This realization ultimately led her to a healthier and more fulfilling relationship with musician Nick Jonas.
Chopra revealed that she jumped from one relationship to another, without taking the time to reflect on her mistakes. She would always seek the ideal relationship that she had in her mind and tried to fit her partners into that mold. It was only after meeting her husband Nick Jonas that she realized her mistake and began to reflect on her past behavior. Chopra admitted that she would often become a doormat and put her partner’s needs before her own.
Nick Jonas made her feel loved
Priyanka Chopra revealed that her perspective on relationships changed after meeting her husband Nick Jonas, who supports and empowers her. She shared that Jonas makes her feel seen and heard, and is genuinely excited about her accomplishments, including her performances and appearances on the red carpet. Chopra also talked about the trust she has in their relationship, stating that they have an incredible partnership where they can lean on each other and say “I got you.” She said she doesn’t trust people easily but knows that Jonas always has her back.
