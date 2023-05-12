Priyanka Chopra felt like a doormat in past relationships before Nick Jonas

Prior to meeting her current partner, Priyanka Chopra admits to a pattern of jumping from one relationship to the next, without giving herself time in between.

She found herself dating co-stars and individuals she met on set, all while seeking to fit them into her preconceived notions of what a relationship should be.

However, after reflecting on her past mistakes, she discovered that the root of her issues was putting her partner’s needs and career before her own. This realization ultimately led her to a healthier and more fulfilling relationship with musician Nick Jonas.