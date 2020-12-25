Home Celebrity Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spread cheer wearing their new jackets in...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spread Christmas cheer wearing their new jackets in freezing London, even Diana got one

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with her other dog, Panda. "Miss you @pandathepunk,"

priyanka-chopra,-nick-jonas-spread-christmas-cheer-wearing-their-new-jackets-in-freezing-london,-even-diana-got-one

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 24 — Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are in the Christmas spirit. The couple, is reportedly stranded in London due to the in , stepped out for a walk in their new jackets with their dog, Diana.

Priyanka took to to share a Christmas-special picture of the family. “Christmas spirit!,” she wrote. The photo showed her on a street in London, wearing a puffy white jacket that went all the way down to her feet. She also wore some Christmas-themed sunglasses while Nick wore a matching black jacket. Even Diana wore a puffy pink jacket but seemed uninterested in getting a picture clicked with her mum and dad. The couple’s showered them with compliments and wished them a Merry Christmas.

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with her other dog, Panda. “Miss you @pandathepunk,” she had written with the picture. Apart from Diana and Panda, the couple also have another dog called Gino, a German Shepherd.

Priyanka was for her romantic film Text For You when the was announced in London. Earlier this month, Nick had also shot for a cameo in the movie. features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film which is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich, which itself is a cinematic adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name.

- Advertisement -

Also read: Neha Kakkar says she stopped talking to Rohanpreet Singh as he was not ready for , then he drunkenly proposed one day

Text For You is directed by Jim Strouse and is about a young woman, whose fiance died in a car , but she continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. She develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Christmas festivities began Friday, with hundreds of millions across the world under coronavirus restrictions celebrating a pared-down version of...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore gets Asia’s first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

Singapore received Asia's first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus on Monday, capping what the city-state's premier said had...
Read more
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner is highest paid celebrity with Ronaldo, Messy and Neymar in top 10

With a year of the global pandemic and the shutdown of much of the industry, one would think...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram