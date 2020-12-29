Home Celebrity Priyanka Chopra shares pouty on 'last Monday of 2020', asks fans...

Priyanka Chopra shares pouty selfie on ‘last Monday of 2020’, asks fans if they are excited for the new year

Sharing the photo, Priyanka asked her fans and followers if they have been feeling excited about the new year.

Priyanka Chopra shares pouty selfie on 'last Monday of 2020', asks fans if they are excited for the new year

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebrityInternational
, Dec. 29 — Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new selfie on , in celebration of the last Monday of . The actor said that the end of the year has put her in a reflective mood.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka asked her and followers if they have been feeling excited about the . “Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what will bring. What about you,” she wrote as the caption.

Her fans replied that they, too, are excited for the new year. “Same with mam, we are too excited,” wrote one. “Excited to continue the I’ve made within myself in ,” wrote another.

Priyanka is currently in London with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She was in the city to shoot for her movie, Text For You. However, after the British announced a lockdown in the country due to growing , the couple is reportedly stuck there.

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Christmas in London with their , Diana. Priyanka even shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram. “Perfect From our to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana,” she had captioned her post.

Text For You features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles and will also have a cameo by Nick. Singer Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film, which is a of the German film SMS Fur Dich.

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is about a young woman, grieving the of her fiance. She continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. She develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.

