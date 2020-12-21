Protesters slams Kylie Jenner for visiting a store that sells fur

- Advertisement -

Protesters on Saturday slammed Kylie Jenner for visiting a store that sells a lot of fur, calling her a monster.

The report on TMZ says an animal rights group’s protest was happening down the same street, while Kylie did some holiday shopping at Moncler. The Italian luxury fashion brand is mostly known for its skiwear.

She came face-to-face with animal rights activists as she left a luxury store on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive.

Kylie left Montcler through a back exit, got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce, but a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle, shouting at her with megaphones.

TMZ says someone from the store tipped the animal rights group that Kylie was at the shop. They came to wait for her to exit to harass her.

They began screaming, “Shame on you,” “You’re a monster,” and “Animals are skinned alive.”

FOX-FUR TRIM

Last year, activists criticised her for Foxy Leather Coat by Saks Potts, a coat made with fox-fur trim, says TMZ.

Reports say Kylie did not respond to them and the reality star was not wearing fur at the time of the protest.

While attacked for wearing fur in the past, the Kardashian sisters responded saying they were not ‘real fur.’

Kylie was just named the richest celebrity of 2020, arrived at the store with her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and security.

Other reports say Moncler apparently shut the store so Kylie, 23, could shop privately.

She also had had the Balenciaga store closed down for a private Christmas on Saturday.