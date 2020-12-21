Home Celebrity Protesters slams for visiting a store that sells fur

Protesters slams Kylie Jenner for visiting a store that sells fur

Kylie left Montcler through a back exit but a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle

Kylie Jenner

Protesters on Saturday slammed for visiting a store that sells a lot of fur, calling her a monster.

The report on TMZ says an animal rights group’s protest was happening down the same street, while Kylie did some holiday at Moncler. The Italian brand is mostly known for its skiwear.

She came face-to-face with  as she left a store on ’ Rodeo Drive.

Kylie left Montcler through a back exit, got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce, but a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle, shouting at her with megaphones.

TMZ says someone from the store tipped the animal rights group that Kylie was at the shop. They came to wait for her to exit to harass her.

They began screaming, “Shame on you,” “You’re a monster,” and “ are skinned alive.”

FOX-FUR TRIM

Last year, activists criticised her for Foxy Leather Coat by Saks Potts, a coat made with fox-fur trim, says TMZ.

Reports say Kylie did not respond to them and the reality star was not wearing fur at the time of the .

While attacked for wearing fur in the past, the Kardashian sisters responded saying they were not ‘real fur.’

Kylie was just named the richest of 2020, arrived at the store with her mother Kris Jenner’s Corey Gamble and .

Other reports say Moncler apparently shut the store so Kylie, 23, could shop privately.

She also had had the Balenciaga store closed down for a private Christmas on Saturday.

