Florence Pugh responds to claims that she is faking being an Englishwoman

Florence Pugh is quite surprised that people can even doubt that she’s British and accuse her of putting on a fake accent. The accusation came about after she became known for playing quite a number of American roles including her Marvel role.

In a podcast interview titled Off Menu presenter James Acaster also thought she was American at first.

“So many people think I’m American. Then sometimes when I do things publicly, like if I present an award or I’m on stage talking, they’re like, ‘That is the fakest English accent I have ever heard.”

A Pugh Accent

“What do you think I… how… what? How do I sound better? Sometimes when I’ve done Instagram Stories, [they’re] like, ‘Oh my god, Florence Pugh sounds like she’s doing an accent,’ and I’m like no, that is me. That’s literally me. So sorry.”

“Well, I can do northern quite easily. My gran is from Grimsby so I grew up taking the piss out of my grandad.”

Pugh told Digital Spy, “I think when I signed on to do Marvel, I was really kind of saddened by the fact that the indie movie world were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone, she’s never going to come back. I was always a bit miffed about that because I’ve never seen myself as a one-trick pony. I don’t want to do the same thing over and over again.

“The reason why I came into this industry was by small indie films and I appreciate the craft and I learnt the craft from them, and then I get to work with massive crews and massive directors and massive films that go on for months.

Weird Ones

“They both have completely different crafts that do, and try to do, the same thing which is just to affect at least one person. I love the difference between the two, so I’m always trying to make time and squeeze in the little weird ones as well because they’re important.”

Some of Pugh’s big American roles include Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women and more recently A Good Person.

