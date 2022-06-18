Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s second longest reigning monarch

- Advertisement -

Queen Elizabeth II is now the second longest reigning monarch overtaking Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej who ruled for 70 years and 126 days.

His reign was between 1946 and 2016.

To date the longest reigning monarch is Louis XIV of France with a record of 72 years and 110 days from 1643 to 1715.

The Queen is the longest serving British monarch overtaking her great great grandmother Queen Victoria. She was crowned in 1953.

Celebrating her platinum jubilee in early June, the occasion was marked with four days of parades and street parties in the United Kingdom. She expressed her gratitude during the event that celebrated the historic milestone.

“When it comes to how to make the 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability supported by my family.”

At 96, mobility issues have precluded her from attending many of the events but she did appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Jubilee Pageant.

According to a source, the Queen only came out at the behest of Prince Charles. A historic photo of the royal family was then taken towards the closing of the Jubliee celebrations; with one especially significant photo showing the Queen surrounded by four generations of the royal family, including the three heirs to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth the II is Queen of the United Kingdom as well as 14 Commonwealth countries. Born in Mayfair in London on April 21, 1926 her father acceded the throne in 1936 when his brother King Edward VII abdicated the throne making her the heir presumptive.