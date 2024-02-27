Ragnhild Mowinckel, a two-time Olympic ski medallist, will step down

Olympic hero and two-time medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel made the gracious announcement on Monday that she will be retiring from ski racing at the end of this season. The Norwegian competitor made history in winter sports when she won silver in the downhill and giant slalom events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Her incredible journey faced a significant obstacle in 2019, though, as she experienced two ACL ruptures in her right knee, which required a break and unfortunately kept her out of action for the entire 2019–20 season. Mowinckel’s perseverance and accomplishments have made a lasting impression on the alpine skiing community despite this setback.

Mowinckel – Returns

Mowinckel from Norway made a smooth return to the top of her sport, winning three more World Cup events and earning a bronze medal in the giant slalom at the 2023 World Championships, her second career world championship. This accomplishment bolsters her already stellar career, which included a bronze in the combined at the 2019 world championships, which she achieved just one month before her first setback due to a knee injury.

Even before her recent victory in the important women’s downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo—the famous Italian track that will host the women’s Alpine sports at the 2026 Olympics—Mowinckel had already made the calculated decision to retire. She continues to leave an enduring impression on the skiing community, demonstrating her tenacity and skill and topping off her distinguished career concluding on a high note on the big screen.

Walking away

Mowinckel said; “I’m happy to walk away on my own terms,” an article from ESPN shared.

This weekend, she will be the focus of attention for her hometown fans at Kvitfjell, the place where super-G and downhill racing thrills await. She intends to make a lasting impression on the slopes, providing a spectacle for her home fans.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, though, as she is preparing for the World Cup finals, which will take place in Saalbach, Austria, from March 16–24. After an amazing season, this world-traveling skier is ready to show off her skills on the slopes, leaving fans all over the world excited for her amazing performances.

