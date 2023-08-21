Vivek Ramaswamy says ‘God is real’ and ‘There are only 2 genders’

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy put together a list of 10 truths on his social media handle recently speaking about faith, gender and capitalism.

Ramaswamy who is the Republican nominee shared his ideals on X and made some claims that may not go well with the leftists. These include statements like ‘god is real’ and ‘there are only two genders’.

The Ramaswamy List

The list also takes note of issues like fossil fuels, renounces reverse racism and defends the role of parents when it comes to choosing their children’s education.

The biotech entrepreneur’s list which was entitled ‘TRUTH’ is as follows:

God is real There are two genders Human flourishing requires fossil fuels Reverse racism is racism An open border is no border Parents determine the education of their children The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind Capitalism lifts people up from poverty. There are three branches of the U.S government, not four The U.S Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

During a recent event at Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Ramaswamy spoke about his upbringing and said that the American dream may not exist for long.

- Advertisement -

“My parents came to this country 40 years ago with no money in a single generation. I have gone on to found multi-billion dollar companies and did it while marrying my wife, Apoorva, and raising our two sons. That is the American dream, and I am deeply worried that that American dream will not exist for my two sons and their generation.”

Ramaswamy said that the country was in the middle of an identity crisis where traditional values like faith, patriotism, hard work and family were quickly being replaced by secular things like “wokeism, transgenderism, climate-ism, chauvinism, globalism, depression, anxiety, fentanyl and suicide.”

He said that these are symptoms of a deeper void of purpose and meaning in the country. He spoke about a moral vacuum in the country and said that it was time to address this and step up to fill the void and add purpose and vision to what it means to be an American.

Read More News

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts