Justin Bieber shows mobility in his face after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber just gave his fans an update on the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Last June, the 29-year-old Grammy Award winner shared that his face was partially paralysed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. On Wednesday, Bieber showed off the mobility in his face via an Instagram Story.

“Wait for it,” he wrote above the short clip as he moved his eyes from side to side and then smiled widely as the song “Ice T” by Tems played in the background.

Ramsay Hunt Paralysed His Face

When Bieber revealed his health diagnosis in June, the singer said that the Ramsay Hunt symptoms included being unable to blink one of his eyes and move his nostril nor smile on one side of his face.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

At the time, he added that he was taking time to work on his health and was working on “facial exercises to get my face back to normal.”

‘My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders). To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.’

He explained: ‘So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.’

Earlier this month, sources close to the singer told that his team of doctors ‘forced’ him to cancel the tour.

Cancelling Tour Dates

The singer returned to the stage and performed his tour dates in Europe, as well as the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on Sept. 4.

However, the “Boyfriend” singer would go on to officially cancel the remaining tour dates of his worldwide “Justice” tour to focus on his health.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he said in an Instagram story in September. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

