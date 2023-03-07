Rebel Wilson banned from Disneyland because she took ‘illegal photos’

Rebel Wilson has been banned from Disneyland for breaking the rules when she proposed to her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

The actress said that she had taken a photo inside a bathroom and as a result has been temporarily banned from the theme park.

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland. I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, ‘Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’”

Rebel Wilson Got Permission

Rebel Wilson also said that she had gotten permission from Disney CEO Bob Iger to propose to her fiancée at the park.

“He’s the big big boss and I thought, ‘Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland. It was the most magical proposal place on Earth.”

As Rebel Wilson did hint about a secret bathroom, fans on social media believe that all this happened in the bathroom at the ultra-exclusive dining venues which are provided to members of the secretive Club 33.

According to Disney’s website, “Members enjoy special access and exceptional service at the Club 33 locations at Walt Disney World Resort. Each venue is uniquely themed to represent Walt and Lillian’s adventures around the world.”

It is apparently a little difficult to find the venue but if you are a member apparently you will know exactly where it is. Disney is secretive about the club but according to reports initiation ranges from between $25,000 and $33,000 depending on who you ask. The annual membership is said to be in the region of $15,000.

For that price, one gets access to the absolute best food in the park. Members also have access to Le Grande Salon and enjoy a five-course, prix-fire menu and saddle of lamb for about $100.

NOTE: Rebel Wilson picture above is from Wikipedia – Eva Rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

