Rebel Wilson’s Pitch Perfect contract forbade her from losing weight

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson became candid about the clause that was in her contracts for the Pitch Perfect movies. In a recent interview, the 42-year-old star said that she was not allowed to lose weight. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilson shared about how her contract forbade her from losing weight.

She plays Fat Amy, aka Patricia in all three movies in the Pitch Perfect franchise.

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contract for that movie,” she shared. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds. Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

Despite the clause in her contract being there, Wilson said that she still loved playing the character.

Wilson enjoyed playing Fat Amy

- Advertisement -

“We have the most fun on Pitch Perfect movies. It was just awesome to play [her], because she’s just so confident and ballsy,” she said. “Part of it is me. A lot of the people say it’s not really acting, [because] it’s just kind of just, like, us hanging out. But then there was another part of me [that] wasn’t confident.”

The actress did feel constrained in the roles she was offered in Hollywood.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters,” she said. “But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Another worry for the star was her health and starting a family with someone.

She wanted to share a family with someone

“It came down to a fertility thing,” she said of her decision to change her approach to health. “I went to a fertility doctor, and he was like ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier’ and I was like ‘Oh God, what is he talking about?’ Because my life is like a Lizzo song”

- Advertisement -

She continued, “it really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”

Wilson said that made her “re-examine” things, including her love life, and she decided to make changes, saying, “Slowly, as I was turning 40, I became healthier.”

Wilson managed to hit her target weight

After beginning her health journey in 2020, Wilson ended up losing 80 pounds.

At the start of the pandemic, the actress went through a complete transformation, declaring it a year of health.

In 2020, the star reached her goal weight of 74kg and she continued her approach and said she’s never felt better.

- Advertisement -

She shared this story in 2020 adding that she was trying to have a family and was “going for it by myself… because of the biological clock”.

“If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens,” she told People.

She finally found her Disney Princess

“It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors.

“I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39, so you feel quite late, but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful.”

The actress called her fertility journey an “emotional rollercoaster” and said she related to any woman going through it.

Wilson announced her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in June, a month after publicly revealing she was “happily in a relationship”.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she wrote along with rainbow and heart emojis.

The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Royce, who was born in November via surrogate.

Read More News

Related Posts