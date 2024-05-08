Reduction again of Elizabeth Holmes’ prison sentence

The saga of Elizabeth Holmes continues to unfold as her federal prison sentence sees yet another reduction.

At just 40 years old, Holmes, infamous for her role in the Theranos scandal, is now slated for release on August 16, 2032, from a federal women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

This recent adjustment shaves over four months off her previous release date, which was set for December 29, 2032.

Reduction

This isn’t the first time Holmes has seen her sentence shortened. Back in July, she received a reduction of two years.

In the intricate web of US incarceration, reductions in sentences can stem from good behavior and successful completion of rehabilitation programs. However, even with these adjustments, federal sentencing guidelines dictate that offenders must serve at least 85% of their original sentence.

Holmes’s legal woes began in 2022 when she was handed an 11-year-and-three-month prison sentence on four counts of defrauding investors. Adding to her troubles, she was ordered to pay a hefty $452 million in restitution to those she deceived, although payment has been delayed due to her purported financial constraints.

Holmes’s legal team is actively pursuing avenues to overturn her conviction. Oral arguments for her appeal will commence on June 11 in a federal appeals court in San Francisco, California.

Is this money talking?

The Bureau of Prisons did not disclose the cause for the latest decrease, however, at the minimum-security FPC Bryan prison, inmates have the opportunity to accumulate credits towards “pre-release custody.”

Once lauded as a pioneer in biotech, Holmes co-founded Theranos, a company touted for its revolutionary blood-testing technology claiming to require just a single drop of blood. However, the company’s downfall was swift after investigative reports, including those from the Wall Street Journal, exposed the fraudulent nature of Theranos’s technology.

Holmes’s former partner, Sunny Balwani also saw a reduction of two years and is now set for release on April 1, 2034.

