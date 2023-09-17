Reese Witherspoon says above 40s should use this advice when dealing with friends

Last weekend, actress Reese Witherspoon got on stage at the Hubspot conference to talk about the importance of having a good inner circle as one ages.

She said one key thing to do when you get older is to edit your friendships.

“Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta of my life. My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with the radiators.”

It looks like as celebrities get older a lot of them are happier and have more wisdom as the 47-year-old Witherspoon advocates. More recently Shania Twain also waxed lyrical about how menopause was a really good thing for her.

The 58-year-old said that she is all about embracing her body and the travails of time and menopause. She admitted to spending years hating her body.

In an interview with the New York Post she said, “I like to enjoy my body more than ever. I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn’t be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot.

Witherspoon and the mirror

“I’m ok to look at myself in the mirror every day. I’m perfectly the way I should be. This is the way I should be at my age. I’m fine with it. And I’m not afraid of it anymore. It’s all good,” said the singer.

Twain attributes a lot of her body positivity and changed outlook to menopause. She said that it was a very good thing for her because there were a lot of things changing that she had to quickly come to terms with.

For one thing she said that menopause taught her to brace herself for the worse and to love oneself in the present moment. She believes that it’s the only way to get over your insecurities and fear.

“I want to live the way I write. I always sing about being fearless and all of that. I go there when I write. But I’m not living it the way I’m writing it,” said the singer.

